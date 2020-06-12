/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
245 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brea, CA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
825 E Alder
825 East Alder Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent. Located in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful backyard. Recently remodeled, hard wood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
514 E Fir Street
514 East Fir Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Sought after Downtown Brea CA Home ~ Single Story 1500 sq. ft.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
754 Leafwood Court
754 Leafwood Court, Brea, CA
It is one of the finest properties with state of the are Kitchen. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, new Stove and new refrigerator. One of the bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. The entire house is accented with Milgard doors and windows.
Results within 1 mile of Brea
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
360 E. Erna Ave
360 East Erna Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
935 sqft
Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 283776 $1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent! Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
255 Chinook Dr
255 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1323 sqft
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet.
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
401 Thunderbird Court
401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1437 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hacienda Heights
12 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1327 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1566 Sunbluff Drive
1566 Sunbluff Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
Home with Breathtaking City Light, Mountain and Canyon View in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry to Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining with a Glorious Chandelier hanging from the high ceiling.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 N Berkeley Ave
222 North Berkeley Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1450 sqft
Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom & 2 car garage - Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14609 Rayfield Drive
14609 Rayfield Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1301 sqft
***Move in Ready 3 bed 2 Bath Home*** - Spacious home located in a great area of La Mirada. This property is in move in condition, and offers a spacious floor plan, attached two car garage and large backyard. Make an appointment today..
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1251 Longview Dr
1251 Longview Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1884 sqft
Diamond Bar - Location! Location! Fantastic Walnut Valley Award School District - Quail Summit Elemental, Chaparral Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. 10-15 min Walk to School Bus Stop, City Recreation and Park Nearby.
Similar Pages
Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrea 3 BedroomsBrea Apartments with Balcony
Brea Apartments with GarageBrea Apartments with GymBrea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrea Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrea Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA