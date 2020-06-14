150 Apartments for rent in Brea, CA with hardwood floors
Looking for a party? According to Sunset magazine, Brea is one of the five best suburbs in the Western United States.
Brea is a medium-sized suburb of Orange County, with a population of about 40,000 people. What was once known as an important oil-production center is now better known for its terrific shopping opportunities and inspirational public art program. So if you like to shop, admire art, visit quaint farmer's markets, watch live comedy, and generally have fun (and who doesn't?), Brea is worth checking out. Though its real estate market is rather pricy, you are sure to find some rental properties that won't bust your budget. Brea is just minutes from Disneyland, California Adventure, the well-known Brea Mall, and several colleges. So whether you're a Disney fan, student, or someone just looking to relocate to an L.A. suburb, the rental properties in this city are worth checking out.
Having trouble with Craigslist Brea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.