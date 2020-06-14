Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Brea, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Brea-Olinda
2 Units Available
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Brea-Olinda
17 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
647-669 E. Birch St.
647-669 East Birch Street, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,395
The Civic Center Apartments is a cozy little community nestled in the heart of Brea. Minutes from the Brea Mall, Downtown Brea, and Craig Park, the complex has 1 and 2 bedroom, 1 bath units perfect for your needs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
825 E Alder
825 East Alder Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent. Located in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful backyard. Recently remodeled, hard wood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
301 Calico Court - 1
301 Calico Ct, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1122 sqft
Gorgeous, highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a large, 2 car attached garage. Highly upgraded bathrooms and kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout, greenbelt view. Close to freeway, shops, and restaurants. NO smoking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
173 S Poplar Avenue
173 South Poplar Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
919 sqft
This adorable condo is located in the highly sought after Birchtree Community in Brea!! All electric unit with New Carpet, Newer Wood Laminate flooring, Newer Paint throughout, Good sized living room features lots of natural light and a brick

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
514 E Fir Street
514 East Fir Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Sought after Downtown Brea CA Home ~ Single Story 1500 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Brea

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Downtown Fullerton
4 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
The Colony
14 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,799
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,013
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
83 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
131 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Anaheim Hills
30 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Fullerton
14 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,845
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
City Guide for Brea, CA

Looking for a party? According to Sunset magazine, Brea is one of the five best suburbs in the Western United States.

Brea is a medium-sized suburb of Orange County, with a population of about 40,000 people. What was once known as an important oil-production center is now better known for its terrific shopping opportunities and inspirational public art program. So if you like to shop, admire art, visit quaint farmer's markets, watch live comedy, and generally have fun (and who doesn't?), Brea is worth checking out. Though its real estate market is rather pricy, you are sure to find some rental properties that won't bust your budget. Brea is just minutes from Disneyland, California Adventure, the well-known Brea Mall, and several colleges. So whether you're a Disney fan, student, or someone just looking to relocate to an L.A. suburb, the rental properties in this city are worth checking out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brea, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

