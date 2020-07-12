/
brea olinda
162 Apartments for rent in Brea-Olinda, Brea, CA
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
935 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Court Townhomes in Brea. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
928 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1182 Steele
1182 Steele Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2189 sqft
Single Story Pool home in Brea - Single Story Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living, and dining room, office and library, cozy family room with fire place, bar and a refreshing pool with lots of entertaining space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Lucia Lane
327 Lucia Ln, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1867 sqft
Portarosa 4Bd 3Ba Home in Brea! - Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/-02yvKTCN7M Wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea’s newest gated community of Portarosa.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
825 E Alder
825 East Alder Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent. Located in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful backyard. Recently remodeled, hard wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
414 Maravilla Lane
414 Maravilla Ln, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
216 Georgetown Cir
216 Georgetown Circle, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1619 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Welcome to home to three level condo. There are three spacious bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and closet. The open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage looks out to the large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Brea-Olinda
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Bagnall Ave
307 Bagnall Avenue, Placentia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2400 sqft
- (RLNE3376628)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2619 Mill Lane
2619 Mill Lane, Fullerton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3020 sqft
Location, location, location... Beautiful North-South facing home located in gated Threewoods community. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
18318 Iris
18318 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18318 Iris in Yorba Linda. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
18640 Seabiscuit
18640 Seabiscuit Run, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
6198 sqft
This upgraded Toll brother home with outstanding view could see Catalina in sunny day. 5 bed rooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Yorba Linda HIGH SCHOOL. one suit on down stairs. two staircases for you easy access from family room to your bed room upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3054 Associated Road
3054 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
676 sqft
Clean upper level condo in the beautiful Park Ridge gated community. Breakfast bar opens to living room with vaulted ceilings. Separate dining area with ceiling fan. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full bath with tub, shower and tiled floor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3331 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1709 Beechwood Avenue
1709 Beechwood Avenue, Fullerton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2176 sqft
Large family home or multi-generational living works well with this home and its five bedrooms. The Master Bedroom is downstairs. Close to Rolling Hills Elementary, Craig Park, and the Brea Mall. Quick access to 57 and 91 freeways.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3026 Associated Dr #102
3026 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Great unit in a great complex with lots of amenities! - This is a fantastic unit in an awesome complex with TONS of great features.
Results within 5 miles of Brea-Olinda
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
