Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:59 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Brea, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
935 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Court Townhomes in Brea. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
928 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
327 Lucia Lane
327 Lucia Ln, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1867 sqft
Portarosa 4Bd 3Ba Home in Brea! - Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/-02yvKTCN7M Wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea’s newest gated community of Portarosa.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
414 Maravilla Lane
414 Maravilla Ln, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.

1 of 17

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
216 Georgetown Cir
216 Georgetown Circle, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1619 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Welcome to home to three level condo. There are three spacious bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and closet. The open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage looks out to the large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Brea
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3054 Associated Road
3054 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
676 sqft
Clean upper level condo in the beautiful Park Ridge gated community. Breakfast bar opens to living room with vaulted ceilings. Separate dining area with ceiling fan. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full bath with tub, shower and tiled floor.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1713 Heritage Avenue
1713 Heritage Avenue, Placentia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1789 sqft
Gorgeous one-story home located in a great neighborhood near Bastanchury and Kraemer. Beautifully renovated in 2017. The owner spent thousands on upgrades and improvements 2017.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
631 Joan Way
631 Joan Way, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1620 sqft
631 Joan Way Available 08/28/20 Coming Soon: Upgraded 3Bd 2Ba Home in Placentia! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Highly upgraded single family home in a quiet Placentia neighborhood. Remodeled with high quality finishes throughout.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3026 Associated Dr #102
3026 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Great unit in a great complex with lots of amenities! - This is a fantastic unit in an awesome complex with TONS of great features.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
5 Units Available
Rowland Heights
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Canyon
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
City Guide for Brea, CA

Looking for a party? According to Sunset magazine, Brea is one of the five best suburbs in the Western United States.

Brea is a medium-sized suburb of Orange County, with a population of about 40,000 people. What was once known as an important oil-production center is now better known for its terrific shopping opportunities and inspirational public art program. So if you like to shop, admire art, visit quaint farmer's markets, watch live comedy, and generally have fun (and who doesn't?), Brea is worth checking out. Though its real estate market is rather pricy, you are sure to find some rental properties that won't bust your budget. Brea is just minutes from Disneyland, California Adventure, the well-known Brea Mall, and several colleges. So whether you're a Disney fan, student, or someone just looking to relocate to an L.A. suburb, the rental properties in this city are worth checking out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brea, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

