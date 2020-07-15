30 Studio Apartments for rent in Brea, CA
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
4 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,610
500 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
8 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,991
716 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,675
520 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,575
540 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,725
587 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Brea
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
16 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,437
498 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
5 Units Available
The Colony
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,836
552 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
16 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,545
526 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,070
608 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,795
557 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,659
500 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
28 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,773
573 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
17 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,950
900 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Franciscan Apartments is under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 18 at 05:06 PM
16 Units Available
The Colony
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,379
405 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8323 La Bajada
8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$2,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx.
Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrea 3 BedroomsBrea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with GarageBrea Apartments with GymBrea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrea Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrea Apartments with ParkingBrea Apartments with PoolBrea Apartments with Washer-DryerBrea Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrea Pet Friendly PlacesBrea Studio Apartments
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA