163 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brea, CA
Looking for a party? According to Sunset magazine, Brea is one of the five best suburbs in the Western United States.
Brea is a medium-sized suburb of Orange County, with a population of about 40,000 people. What was once known as an important oil-production center is now better known for its terrific shopping opportunities and inspirational public art program. So if you like to shop, admire art, visit quaint farmer's markets, watch live comedy, and generally have fun (and who doesn't?), Brea is worth checking out. Though its real estate market is rather pricy, you are sure to find some rental properties that won't bust your budget. Brea is just minutes from Disneyland, California Adventure, the well-known Brea Mall, and several colleges. So whether you're a Disney fan, student, or someone just looking to relocate to an L.A. suburb, the rental properties in this city are worth checking out.
Finding an apartment in Brea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.