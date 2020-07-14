All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Larkspur

2525 Larkspur Ln · (916) 619-0374
Location

2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Northrup

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2521 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 2522 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2442 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 971 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Larkspur.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our unique, well-designed floor plans offer a variety of features, such as refinished cabinetry, designer flooring, new appliances, dual patios*, extra storage, and more! Our gated community also features four relaxing swimming pools and four conveniently located laundry care facilities. We are centrally located near Cal State University Sacramento, close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and public transportation. Please give us a call or stop-by for a personal tour today. We are eager to help you find the right apartment home that's guaranteed to make you smile!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit, assigned: paid. Assigned covered parking available. Please call us for complete Parking information. 1 assigned car port and open lot.

