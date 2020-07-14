Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our unique, well-designed floor plans offer a variety of features, such as refinished cabinetry, designer flooring, new appliances, dual patios*, extra storage, and more! Our gated community also features four relaxing swimming pools and four conveniently located laundry care facilities. We are centrally located near Cal State University Sacramento, close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and public transportation. Please give us a call or stop-by for a personal tour today. We are eager to help you find the right apartment home that's guaranteed to make you smile!