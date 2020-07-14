All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

The Landing at College Square

Open Now until 6pm
7640 West Stockton Boulevard · (916) 545-1742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95823
Valley Hi - North Laguna

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 354 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 384 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,828

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 379 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,863

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,239

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing at College Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
yoga
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience. Pets welcomed!

Starting from our pristine grounds and warm atmosphere, everything in our community is designed to enhance the way you live. This means you will have access to an exclusive selection of resident amenities that include a saltwater pool, fireside lounge, and dog park. We also offer a pet spa, fitness center, recreation room, and flex space with gaming systems and billiards. Moving further inside, it’s time to look at the interiors of your new one, two, or three-bedroom home. Inside each, you will discover fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. The living rooms are bright and open with private balconies, and finally elegant bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs. Functional features like w

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carports $10/month, Detached garage $175/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landing at College Square have any available units?
The Landing at College Square has 8 units available starting at $1,629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing at College Square have?
Some of The Landing at College Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing at College Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing at College Square is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is The Landing at College Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing at College Square is pet friendly.
Does The Landing at College Square offer parking?
Yes, The Landing at College Square offers parking.
Does The Landing at College Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landing at College Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing at College Square have a pool?
Yes, The Landing at College Square has a pool.
Does The Landing at College Square have accessible units?
No, The Landing at College Square does not have accessible units.
Does The Landing at College Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing at College Square has units with dishwashers.
