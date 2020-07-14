Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal

Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!



Nestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Amber Grove gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want.



Just minutes from downtown Sacramento, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in will both grant you satisfaction out of your location. Spacious units that are pet-friendly and private balconies all contribute to your sense of community at Amber Grove Apartments. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging. We follow the modified, simple credo from Virginia Woolf: one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one does not rent well. Live well at your new home in Sacramento!