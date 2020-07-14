All apartments in Sacramento
Amber Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Amber Grove

Open Now until 5pm
4009 Marconi Ave · (916) 827-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821
Arcade Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 94 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amber Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Amber Grove gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want.\n\nJust minutes from downtown Sacramento, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in will both grant you satisfaction out of your location. Spacious units that are pet-friendly and private balconies all contribute to your sense of community at Amber Grove Apartments. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging. We follow the modified, simple credo from Virginia Woolf: one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one does not rent well. Live well at your new home in Sacramento!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 35lb weight limit
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amber Grove have any available units?
Amber Grove has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Amber Grove have?
Some of Amber Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amber Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Amber Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amber Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Amber Grove is pet friendly.
Does Amber Grove offer parking?
Yes, Amber Grove offers parking.
Does Amber Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amber Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amber Grove have a pool?
Yes, Amber Grove has a pool.
Does Amber Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Amber Grove has accessible units.
Does Amber Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amber Grove has units with dishwashers.
