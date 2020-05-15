Rent Calculator
7703 E Portofino Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM
7703 E Portofino Avenue
7703 East Portofino Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
7703 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Association Offers Huge Pool Area, BBQ's,clubhouse,weight/exercise Room,sauna,3 Separate Spas,plus Tennis Courts. Great Location In Desirable Monaco
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 7703 E Portofino Avenue have any available units?
7703 E Portofino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7703 E Portofino Avenue have?
Some of 7703 E Portofino Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7703 E Portofino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7703 E Portofino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 E Portofino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7703 E Portofino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 7703 E Portofino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7703 E Portofino Avenue offers parking.
Does 7703 E Portofino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 E Portofino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 E Portofino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7703 E Portofino Avenue has a pool.
Does 7703 E Portofino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7703 E Portofino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 E Portofino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 E Portofino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
