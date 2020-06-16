4911 E Hawthorne Street

Amenities

Owner/agent. Clean and updated with new kitchen, new paint and new carpet! Brand new icy cold AC also for the summer! Kitchen has granite countertops, new sink, pantry, and all updated appliances including stainless steel Whirlpool refrigerator, oven, and microwave, plus Frigidaire dishwasher. Solar bill is paid for by owner and covers most of the electric bill. Right on the 3rd Street Bike Path so convenient access to U of A. Shade trees cover the property and privacy abounds as this is a corner lot and next to Arcadia Wash, plus the huge backyard is perfect for kids or pets. The front yard has a big patio as well that is great for relaxing and there is enough parking for at least 5-6 cars. Extra storage on site with three storage units/sheds. Available 7/1- call now to schedule appt!