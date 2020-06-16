All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:13 PM

4911 E Hawthorne Street

4911 East Hawthorne Street · (520) 909-7920
Location

4911 East Hawthorne Street, Tucson, AZ 85711
Swan Way Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Owner/agent. Clean and updated with new kitchen, new paint and new carpet! Brand new icy cold AC also for the summer! Kitchen has granite countertops, new sink, pantry, and all updated appliances including stainless steel Whirlpool refrigerator, oven, and microwave, plus Frigidaire dishwasher. Solar bill is paid for by owner and covers most of the electric bill. Right on the 3rd Street Bike Path so convenient access to U of A. Shade trees cover the property and privacy abounds as this is a corner lot and next to Arcadia Wash, plus the huge backyard is perfect for kids or pets. The front yard has a big patio as well that is great for relaxing and there is enough parking for at least 5-6 cars. Extra storage on site with three storage units/sheds. Available 7/1- call now to schedule appt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 E Hawthorne Street have any available units?
4911 E Hawthorne Street has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 E Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 4911 E Hawthorne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 E Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
4911 E Hawthorne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 E Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 E Hawthorne Street is pet friendly.
Does 4911 E Hawthorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 4911 E Hawthorne Street does offer parking.
Does 4911 E Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 E Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 E Hawthorne Street have a pool?
Yes, 4911 E Hawthorne Street has a pool.
Does 4911 E Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 4911 E Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 E Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 E Hawthorne Street has units with dishwashers.
