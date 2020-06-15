1302 E 9Th Street

GORGEOUS 4 bedroom, 4 bath home beautifully furnished with expose brick wall, completely updated and remodeled. Features wood floor, fireplace, each bedroom has private bathroom, includes washer/dryer. Student luxury living!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.