Tucson, AZ
1302 E 9Th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

1302 E 9Th Street

1302 East 9th Street · (520) 349-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1302 East 9th Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Rincon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS 4 bedroom, 4 bath home beautifully furnished with expose brick wall, completely updated and remodeled. Features wood floor, fireplace, each bedroom has private bathroom, includes washer/dryer. Student luxury living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 E 9Th Street have any available units?
1302 E 9Th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 E 9Th Street have?
Some of 1302 E 9Th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 E 9Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 E 9Th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 E 9Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1302 E 9Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1302 E 9Th Street offer parking?
No, 1302 E 9Th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1302 E 9Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 E 9Th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 E 9Th Street have a pool?
No, 1302 E 9Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1302 E 9Th Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 E 9Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 E 9Th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 E 9Th Street has units with dishwashers.
