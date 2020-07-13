All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Promontory Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
60 W Stone Loop · (520) 200-3430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ 85704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0422 · Avail. Sep 24

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

Unit 1720 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 0432 · Avail. Sep 24

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0827 · Avail. Sep 6

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 2627 · Avail. Sep 3

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promontory Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
Feel right at home at Promontory, a warm and inviting apartment home community. Perfectly situated in sunny Tucson, Arizona, you're just minutes away from everything you need and love... excellent schools, unique shops, great dining options and local highways are all nearby. Start enjoying the first class amenities that Promontory apartment homes have to offer! Choose from our five creatively designed floor plans, all of which come fully appointed with attractive styles to include all-electric gourmet kitchens, 9 foot ceilings, central air and heating, as well as spacious walk-in closets. We strive to provide you with all the conveniences you can want in your dream home! Promontory offers residents an array of recreational features. Our two lavish resort-style swimming pools are perfect for those hot summer days. Other community amenities include Free Wi-Fi*, 24-hour Fitness Center and Mountain Views and more! Visit our photo gallery to see why Promontory apartment homes are the perfect place to call home: where luxury meets affordability!* restrictions apply, call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $120 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Promontory Apartment Homes have any available units?
Promontory Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Promontory Apartment Homes have?
Some of Promontory Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promontory Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Promontory Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promontory Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Promontory Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Promontory Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Promontory Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Promontory Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Promontory Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Promontory Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Promontory Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Promontory Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Promontory Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Promontory Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promontory Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

