Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets carpet microwave oven Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool racquetball court hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments

Feel right at home at Promontory, a warm and inviting apartment home community. Perfectly situated in sunny Tucson, Arizona, you're just minutes away from everything you need and love... excellent schools, unique shops, great dining options and local highways are all nearby. Start enjoying the first class amenities that Promontory apartment homes have to offer! Choose from our five creatively designed floor plans, all of which come fully appointed with attractive styles to include all-electric gourmet kitchens, 9 foot ceilings, central air and heating, as well as spacious walk-in closets. We strive to provide you with all the conveniences you can want in your dream home! Promontory offers residents an array of recreational features. Our two lavish resort-style swimming pools are perfect for those hot summer days. Other community amenities include Free Wi-Fi*, 24-hour Fitness Center and Mountain Views and more! Visit our photo gallery to see why Promontory apartment homes are the perfect place to call home: where luxury meets affordability!* restrictions apply, call for details.