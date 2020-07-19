All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

930 East Weber Drive

930 East Weber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

930 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,485 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 East Weber Drive have any available units?
930 East Weber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 930 East Weber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 East Weber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 East Weber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 East Weber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 930 East Weber Drive offer parking?
No, 930 East Weber Drive does not offer parking.
Does 930 East Weber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 East Weber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 East Weber Drive have a pool?
No, 930 East Weber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 930 East Weber Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 East Weber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 East Weber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 East Weber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 East Weber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 East Weber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
