All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 8823 S Lori Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
8823 S Lori Ln
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

8823 S Lori Ln

8823 South Lori Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8823 South Lori Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Don't miss out on this Rare Rental in the Highly desirable area of Warner Ranch. You will love this home with its Vaulted ceilings, custom Fireplace and lots of upgrades. laminate wood flooring, wood blinds t/o, Two tone paint, newly painted exterior, lovely eat in kitchen and an entertainer's patio. Plus all the amenities of Warner Ranch. Close to everything, shops, schools, parks and an easy commute to Sky Harbor and into Phoenix. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8823 S Lori Ln have any available units?
8823 S Lori Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 8823 S Lori Ln have?
Some of 8823 S Lori Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8823 S Lori Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8823 S Lori Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8823 S Lori Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8823 S Lori Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8823 S Lori Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8823 S Lori Ln offers parking.
Does 8823 S Lori Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8823 S Lori Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8823 S Lori Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8823 S Lori Ln has a pool.
Does 8823 S Lori Ln have accessible units?
No, 8823 S Lori Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8823 S Lori Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8823 S Lori Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College