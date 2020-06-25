8823 S Lori Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Don't miss out on this Rare Rental in the Highly desirable area of Warner Ranch. You will love this home with its Vaulted ceilings, custom Fireplace and lots of upgrades. laminate wood flooring, wood blinds t/o, Two tone paint, newly painted exterior, lovely eat in kitchen and an entertainer's patio. Plus all the amenities of Warner Ranch. Close to everything, shops, schools, parks and an easy commute to Sky Harbor and into Phoenix. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner.