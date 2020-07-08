806 W Elna Rae St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c331bc07c ---- Beautiful - Location! A True Tempe Beauty! Located near the cross streets of University/Hardy... this 32 home is in an amazing location! Located within a minute of ASU, and nearby to Tempe Town Lake, major businesses, Tempe Marketplace, Downtown Tempe and so much more that this area offers ups with amazing dining and entertainment options! This location also provides easy access to the 202, 10 and 143, & 101! This home is a staged to show the functionality and beauty that makes this home ideal for the student or business professional! Tastefully appointed inside and out with a full gourmet kitchen including granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms which have been completely upgraded beautiful modern tile and countertops. The master bath also provides unique lighting vanity lighting features. The flooring is wood plank tiles for that warm look but ease to maintain! Absolutely nothing is left to chance, you will love this warm, inviting yet totally modern home! Landscaping maintained by the owner - included in the rent. Furnishings are Negotiable! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner must approve any pet, no exceptions. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: The home is currently furnished, including household items for kitchen. The owner is willing to move some of the furnishings of the home. Please contact the PM for more details. AREA INFORMATION: Near to ASU - 3/4 mile Tempe Town Lake Tempe Marketplace Old Town Scottsdale Phoenix Zoo and Botanical Gardens Easy access to 202, 10, 147, 101 The City of Tempe has several codes affecting rental property within the city. Landlord and tenant responsibilities may be different than in neighboring cities. Failure to comply with these codes may result in civil citations or criminal complaints. One of the most common concerns is how many people can live together in a home. In Tempe's single family districts, the maximum number of unrelated people that can live together is three (3), regardless of the size of the home or number of bedrooms in the home. FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING: Carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Range, Microwave, Misc small appliances including coffee maker, etc. PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1959 YARD: desert landscaping front, back yard with patio. Owner maintains the landscaping. Additional Amenities: Washer / Dryer Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable (No pets allowed without OWNER approval) HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



