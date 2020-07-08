All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

806 W Elna Rae St

806 West Elna Rae Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 West Elna Rae Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c331bc07c ---- Beautiful - Location! A True Tempe Beauty! Located near the cross streets of University/Hardy... this 32 home is in an amazing location! Located within a minute of ASU, and nearby to Tempe Town Lake, major businesses, Tempe Marketplace, Downtown Tempe and so much more that this area offers ups with amazing dining and entertainment options! This location also provides easy access to the 202, 10 and 143, & 101! This home is a staged to show the functionality and beauty that makes this home ideal for the student or business professional! Tastefully appointed inside and out with a full gourmet kitchen including granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms which have been completely upgraded beautiful modern tile and countertops. The master bath also provides unique lighting vanity lighting features. The flooring is wood plank tiles for that warm look but ease to maintain! Absolutely nothing is left to chance, you will love this warm, inviting yet totally modern home! Landscaping maintained by the owner - included in the rent. Furnishings are Negotiable! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner must approve any pet, no exceptions. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: The home is currently furnished, including household items for kitchen. The owner is willing to move some of the furnishings of the home. Please contact the PM for more details. AREA INFORMATION: Near to ASU - 3/4 mile Tempe Town Lake Tempe Marketplace Old Town Scottsdale Phoenix Zoo and Botanical Gardens Easy access to 202, 10, 147, 101 The City of Tempe has several codes affecting rental property within the city. Landlord and tenant responsibilities may be different than in neighboring cities. Failure to comply with these codes may result in civil citations or criminal complaints. One of the most common concerns is how many people can live together in a home. In Tempe's single family districts, the maximum number of unrelated people that can live together is three (3), regardless of the size of the home or number of bedrooms in the home. FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING: Carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Range, Microwave, Misc small appliances including coffee maker, etc. PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1959 YARD: desert landscaping front, back yard with patio. Owner maintains the landscaping. Additional Amenities: Washer / Dryer Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable (No pets allowed without OWNER approval) HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

1 Years Disposal Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 W Elna Rae St have any available units?
806 W Elna Rae St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 W Elna Rae St have?
Some of 806 W Elna Rae St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 W Elna Rae St currently offering any rent specials?
806 W Elna Rae St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 W Elna Rae St pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 W Elna Rae St is pet friendly.
Does 806 W Elna Rae St offer parking?
Yes, 806 W Elna Rae St offers parking.
Does 806 W Elna Rae St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 W Elna Rae St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 W Elna Rae St have a pool?
No, 806 W Elna Rae St does not have a pool.
Does 806 W Elna Rae St have accessible units?
No, 806 W Elna Rae St does not have accessible units.
Does 806 W Elna Rae St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 W Elna Rae St has units with dishwashers.

