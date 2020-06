Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Unbeatable location on cul-de-sac with easy access to ASU! This home has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, kitchen island with breakfast seating, flooring, tiled bathrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer and storage. Beautiful backyard with large diving pool, grass and patio. Home is a great find on a quiet street! Additional photos available of interior after June 30. A must see!