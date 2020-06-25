6824 S LAKESHORE Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated home with split master floor plan, new wood plank ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, breakfast nook has skylights. Plenty of storage with extra large laundry room (washer/dryer hookups), 2-car garage with storage and outside shed. Low maintenance yard with auto-drip system. large covered patio with roll down shades. Energy efficient windows, ceiling fans, for lower utility bills. Nearby shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Small dog friendly. Two year lease, available May 1.