Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

6824 S LAKESHORE Drive

6824 South Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6824 South Lakeshore Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated home with split master floor plan, new wood plank ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, breakfast nook has skylights. Plenty of storage with extra large laundry room (washer/dryer hookups), 2-car garage with storage and outside shed. Low maintenance yard with auto-drip system. large covered patio with roll down shades. Energy efficient windows, ceiling fans, for lower utility bills. Nearby shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Small dog friendly. Two year lease, available May 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive have any available units?
6824 S LAKESHORE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive have?
Some of 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6824 S LAKESHORE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive offers parking.
Does 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive have a pool?
No, 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 S LAKESHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
