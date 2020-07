Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room cats allowed accessible carport clubhouse fire pit guest parking lobby online portal package receiving pool table sauna

Luxury Living...Garden Grove Apartment Homes in Tempe AZ. Our stylish one and two bedroom apartments provide spacious living areas with the comforts of home. This is the kind of place where grapefruit flourish in courtyards and the sun sets over South Mountain. Garden Grove Apartment Homes is conveniently located near I-10, downtown Phoenix and Tempe where you'll be minutes from fine dining and shopping. Our service team of professionals is dedicated to making your life at our community a pleasure. Garden Grove Apartment Homes is proud to present "The Park"; a fabulous new addition that will provide fun for all ages... the state of the art 18 station playground with tot turf is sure to provide hours of entertainment. The young at heart will enjoy an exhilarating game of basketball or relax at the misted BBQ gazebo with friends. Visit today and make your move to Garden Grove Apartment Homes!