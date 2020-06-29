All apartments in Tempe
5402 South McKemy Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:42 PM

5402 South McKemy Street

5402 South Mckemy Street · No Longer Available
Location

5402 South Mckemy Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $146 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1604...

A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a car-port on a corner lot in Tempe is move-in ready! This home features a living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard with a storage unit! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 South McKemy Street have any available units?
5402 South McKemy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 South McKemy Street have?
Some of 5402 South McKemy Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 South McKemy Street currently offering any rent specials?
5402 South McKemy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 South McKemy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 South McKemy Street is pet friendly.
Does 5402 South McKemy Street offer parking?
Yes, 5402 South McKemy Street offers parking.
Does 5402 South McKemy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 South McKemy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 South McKemy Street have a pool?
No, 5402 South McKemy Street does not have a pool.
Does 5402 South McKemy Street have accessible units?
No, 5402 South McKemy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 South McKemy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 South McKemy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
