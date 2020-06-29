5402 South McKemy Street

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $146 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1604...
A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a car-port on a corner lot in Tempe is move-in ready! This home features a living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard with a storage unit! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.