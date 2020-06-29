5402 South McKemy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $146 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1604...



A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a car-port on a corner lot in Tempe is move-in ready! This home features a living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard with a storage unit! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.