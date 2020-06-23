Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4800 S TAYLOR Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4800 S TAYLOR Drive
4800 South Taylor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4800 South Taylor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Recently remodeled Tempe 4 bedroom home, pool, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4800 S TAYLOR Drive have any available units?
4800 S TAYLOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4800 S TAYLOR Drive have?
Some of 4800 S TAYLOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4800 S TAYLOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4800 S TAYLOR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 S TAYLOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4800 S TAYLOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 4800 S TAYLOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4800 S TAYLOR Drive does offer parking.
Does 4800 S TAYLOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 S TAYLOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 S TAYLOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4800 S TAYLOR Drive has a pool.
Does 4800 S TAYLOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 4800 S TAYLOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 S TAYLOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 S TAYLOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
