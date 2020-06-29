All apartments in Tempe
424 E Bluebell Lane

424 East Bluebell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

424 East Bluebell Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
424 E Bluebell Lane Available 05/01/20 ON THE BORDER OF TEMPE AND SCOTTSDALE 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH SPARKLING POOL AND 2 CAR GARAGE! - Rental Application Has Been Accepted As Of April 14th, 2020

Single-family free-standing home with a true two-car garage, sparkling pool, and spa in a private and spacious oversized backyard oasis with covered patio and a walk-up bar. Farmhouse arched style living room with stone fireplace and ceiling fans and upgraded light fixtures throughout. Renovated kitchen featuring Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance package. Master bedroom, spacious with backyard pool views and french doors to the outdoor environment. Conveniently located on the border of Tempe and Scottsdale creating an easy way to get anywhere in town fast and in your backyard, you have Papago Park, The Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Gardens.

Electronic Application Only Visit: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent: $2,350 + tax
Security Deposit - $2,350
Application Fee - $50/ per adult no refunds
One Time Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee- $250/Per Pet (Lessor Approval) (No cats)
Credit Scores - Must be above 630

To qualify for this home you must be able to the financial strength and have an acceptable credit score.
No physical showings allowed until April 16th, 2020. COVID-19 protocol in use, no more than 2 people allowed on-site and in-home at a time observing social distance.

Daniel Kahn
480-282-0171
E & G Real Estate Services
Danny@EandGrealEstate.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5701696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 E Bluebell Lane have any available units?
424 E Bluebell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 E Bluebell Lane have?
Some of 424 E Bluebell Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 E Bluebell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
424 E Bluebell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 E Bluebell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 E Bluebell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 424 E Bluebell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 424 E Bluebell Lane offers parking.
Does 424 E Bluebell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 E Bluebell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 E Bluebell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 424 E Bluebell Lane has a pool.
Does 424 E Bluebell Lane have accessible units?
No, 424 E Bluebell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 424 E Bluebell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 E Bluebell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

