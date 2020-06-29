Amenities

424 E Bluebell Lane Available 05/01/20 ON THE BORDER OF TEMPE AND SCOTTSDALE 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH SPARKLING POOL AND 2 CAR GARAGE! - Rental Application Has Been Accepted As Of April 14th, 2020



Single-family free-standing home with a true two-car garage, sparkling pool, and spa in a private and spacious oversized backyard oasis with covered patio and a walk-up bar. Farmhouse arched style living room with stone fireplace and ceiling fans and upgraded light fixtures throughout. Renovated kitchen featuring Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance package. Master bedroom, spacious with backyard pool views and french doors to the outdoor environment. Conveniently located on the border of Tempe and Scottsdale creating an easy way to get anywhere in town fast and in your backyard, you have Papago Park, The Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Gardens.



Electronic Application Only Visit: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent: $2,350 + tax

Security Deposit - $2,350

Application Fee - $50/ per adult no refunds

One Time Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee- $250/Per Pet (Lessor Approval) (No cats)

Credit Scores - Must be above 630



To qualify for this home you must be able to the financial strength and have an acceptable credit score.

No physical showings allowed until April 16th, 2020. COVID-19 protocol in use, no more than 2 people allowed on-site and in-home at a time observing social distance.



Daniel Kahn

480-282-0171

E & G Real Estate Services

Danny@EandGrealEstate.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5701696)