Amenities
424 E Bluebell Lane Available 05/01/20 ON THE BORDER OF TEMPE AND SCOTTSDALE 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH SPARKLING POOL AND 2 CAR GARAGE! - Rental Application Has Been Accepted As Of April 14th, 2020
Single-family free-standing home with a true two-car garage, sparkling pool, and spa in a private and spacious oversized backyard oasis with covered patio and a walk-up bar. Farmhouse arched style living room with stone fireplace and ceiling fans and upgraded light fixtures throughout. Renovated kitchen featuring Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance package. Master bedroom, spacious with backyard pool views and french doors to the outdoor environment. Conveniently located on the border of Tempe and Scottsdale creating an easy way to get anywhere in town fast and in your backyard, you have Papago Park, The Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Gardens.
Electronic Application Only Visit: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent: $2,350 + tax
Security Deposit - $2,350
Application Fee - $50/ per adult no refunds
One Time Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee- $250/Per Pet (Lessor Approval) (No cats)
Credit Scores - Must be above 630
To qualify for this home you must be able to the financial strength and have an acceptable credit score.
No physical showings allowed until April 16th, 2020. COVID-19 protocol in use, no more than 2 people allowed on-site and in-home at a time observing social distance.
Daniel Kahn
480-282-0171
E & G Real Estate Services
Danny@EandGrealEstate.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5701696)