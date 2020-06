Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In the last year, this home was remodeled and is ready for you! Paint, flooring, bathrooms... must see this charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in great Tempe location! Kitchen is light and bright and has lots of counter space! All appliances included. Spacious dining area & family room. Second living area. Large master with private bath. Lots of storage. Fireplace. 2 car garage. Nice sized back yard with covered patio. No smoking allowed. Sorry, no pets.