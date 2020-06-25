Amenities

granite counters carport pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities carport parking pool

3820 S. Grandview Ave Available 07/03/20 3820 Grandview - 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Carport - Tasteful Remodel - Spacious Bedrooms - Total remodel in 2012. Open kitchen. Granite counter tops. All appliances included. Inviting diving pool. Vinyl plank floors throughout. Huge bedrooms. Split bedroom floor-plan. Close to ASU and freeways.



Renters insurance is required

City of Tempe charges rental tax of 1.8% added to the rent

Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners

Pets are allowed – pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet

Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com



Details on Application Process and Renting



Application – anyone connected to the lease, tenant or guarantor, will need to complete online form on our website www.KrkRealty.com and each person will pay $40 to complete the application.



Application Approval – For an application to be considered all individuals need to have application complete and $40 fee paid. Applicants need to have verifiable income of at least three times monthly rent.



Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable in via portal at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE2142419)