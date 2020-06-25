All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3820 S. Grandview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3820 S. Grandview Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

3820 S. Grandview Ave

3820 South Grandview Avenue · (480) 361-5202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3820 South Grandview Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3820 S. Grandview Ave · Avail. Jul 3

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
3820 S. Grandview Ave Available 07/03/20 3820 Grandview - 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Carport - Tasteful Remodel - Spacious Bedrooms - Total remodel in 2012. Open kitchen. Granite counter tops. All appliances included. Inviting diving pool. Vinyl plank floors throughout. Huge bedrooms. Split bedroom floor-plan. Close to ASU and freeways.

Renters insurance is required
City of Tempe charges rental tax of 1.8% added to the rent
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed – pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Details on Application Process and Renting

Application – anyone connected to the lease, tenant or guarantor, will need to complete online form on our website www.KrkRealty.com and each person will pay $40 to complete the application.

Application Approval – For an application to be considered all individuals need to have application complete and $40 fee paid. Applicants need to have verifiable income of at least three times monthly rent.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable in via portal at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE2142419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 S. Grandview Ave have any available units?
3820 S. Grandview Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 3820 S. Grandview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3820 S. Grandview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 S. Grandview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3820 S. Grandview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3820 S. Grandview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3820 S. Grandview Ave offers parking.
Does 3820 S. Grandview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 S. Grandview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 S. Grandview Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3820 S. Grandview Ave has a pool.
Does 3820 S. Grandview Ave have accessible units?
No, 3820 S. Grandview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 S. Grandview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 S. Grandview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 S. Grandview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 S. Grandview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3820 S. Grandview Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity