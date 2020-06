Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS HOME OFFERS SO VERY MUCH IN A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME. FROM THE ENTRY IT HAS A LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING AREA, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND INFORMAL DINING IN THE REAR OF THE HOME. ALL BEDROOMS ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE HOME. OVERSIZED REAR YARD. EASY CARE HOME, YARD CARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. NON SMOKING PROPERTY.