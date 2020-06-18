All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2110 S. Shannon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2110 S. Shannon
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2110 S. Shannon

2110 South Shannon Drive · (480) 648-5738 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2110 South Shannon Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 S. Shannon · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2110 S. Shannon Available 07/01/20 SUMMER AVAILABILITY - NOW LEASING - 4 Bedroom Tempe Home! - Fabulous Tempe location near ASU and the light rail. This spacious 4 bedroom split floor plan home has been recently painted inside and out and has a brand new AC in 2018. Beautiful tile in all the common areas and newer carpet in the 4 large bedrooms. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including a built in microwave. Huge low maintenance backyard and 2 car garage. This home is conveniently located off Broadway and the 101, it won't last long!

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - INTEREST LIT NOW FORMING

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $2,500*
Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.80
Refundable Security deposit - $2,300 - 3,450 depending on credit
Non-refundable cleaning fee $525.00

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)
3 times the rent verifiable income
No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years

Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net

*Bonus Amenity Included* Monthly landscaping service and monthly air filter delivery included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4123860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 S. Shannon have any available units?
2110 S. Shannon has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 S. Shannon have?
Some of 2110 S. Shannon's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 S. Shannon currently offering any rent specials?
2110 S. Shannon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 S. Shannon pet-friendly?
No, 2110 S. Shannon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2110 S. Shannon offer parking?
Yes, 2110 S. Shannon does offer parking.
Does 2110 S. Shannon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 S. Shannon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 S. Shannon have a pool?
No, 2110 S. Shannon does not have a pool.
Does 2110 S. Shannon have accessible units?
No, 2110 S. Shannon does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 S. Shannon have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 S. Shannon does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2110 S. Shannon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Jefferson Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity