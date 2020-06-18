Amenities

2110 S. Shannon Available 07/01/20 SUMMER AVAILABILITY - NOW LEASING - 4 Bedroom Tempe Home! - Fabulous Tempe location near ASU and the light rail. This spacious 4 bedroom split floor plan home has been recently painted inside and out and has a brand new AC in 2018. Beautiful tile in all the common areas and newer carpet in the 4 large bedrooms. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including a built in microwave. Huge low maintenance backyard and 2 car garage. This home is conveniently located off Broadway and the 101, it won't last long!



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - INTEREST LIT NOW FORMING



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax $2,500*

Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.80

Refundable Security deposit - $2,300 - 3,450 depending on credit

Non-refundable cleaning fee $525.00



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years



Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net



*Bonus Amenity Included* Monthly landscaping service and monthly air filter delivery included.



No Pets Allowed



