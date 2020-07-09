Rent Calculator
2012 s granada drive, tempe az
2012 South Granada Drive
·
No Longer Available
2012 South Granada Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! gorgeous cute, clean and cozy tempe 8 plex with updated flooring, paint, blinds, off street parking, onsite laundry, courtyard area, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2012 s granada drive, tempe az have any available units?
2012 s granada drive, tempe az doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2012 s granada drive, tempe az have?
Some of 2012 s granada drive, tempe az's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2012 s granada drive, tempe az currently offering any rent specials?
2012 s granada drive, tempe az is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 s granada drive, tempe az pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 s granada drive, tempe az is pet friendly.
Does 2012 s granada drive, tempe az offer parking?
Yes, 2012 s granada drive, tempe az offers parking.
Does 2012 s granada drive, tempe az have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 s granada drive, tempe az does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 s granada drive, tempe az have a pool?
No, 2012 s granada drive, tempe az does not have a pool.
Does 2012 s granada drive, tempe az have accessible units?
No, 2012 s granada drive, tempe az does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 s granada drive, tempe az have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 s granada drive, tempe az does not have units with dishwashers.
