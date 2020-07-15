All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

Mercury on Mill

5101 S Mill Ave · (602) 536-4168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5101 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 341 · Avail. Sep 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. Oct 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Sep 15

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 144 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mercury on Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it. We are conveniently located close to Superstition Freeway and Interstate 10 for ease of commuting. Kiwanis Park and Ken McDonald Golf Course are just minutes away. We are waiting to welcome you home. We have three open floor plans that will meet your needs. Choose from one and two bedroom apartments with ample amenities. Standard features include an all-electric kitchen, a patio or balcony, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. All apartment homes come cable and satellite ready. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring your furry friends. Tides on Mill has something to offer everyone. Our gated community is beautifully landscaped. You can swim some laps in the shimmering swimming pool or just hang out with friends in the barbecue picnic area. We offer high-speed internet access, a state-of-the-art fitness, and a billiards room for added fun. Contact us today for more information and come see why Tides on Mill is the best-kept secret in Tempe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 - $300
fee: $150 - $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 - $70
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Limit of two pets per home. There is a $150 non-refundable per household and a $150 refundable deposit per pet. Monthly pet rent of $35 plus tax will be charged per pet. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Carport, Guest parking available. Please call us for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mercury on Mill have any available units?
Mercury on Mill has 20 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Mercury on Mill have?
Some of Mercury on Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mercury on Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Mercury on Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mercury on Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Mercury on Mill is pet friendly.
Does Mercury on Mill offer parking?
Yes, Mercury on Mill offers parking.
Does Mercury on Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mercury on Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mercury on Mill have a pool?
Yes, Mercury on Mill has a pool.
Does Mercury on Mill have accessible units?
Yes, Mercury on Mill has accessible units.
Does Mercury on Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, Mercury on Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
