Mercury on Mill

Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it. We are conveniently located close to Superstition Freeway and Interstate 10 for ease of commuting. Kiwanis Park and Ken McDonald Golf Course are just minutes away. We are waiting to welcome you home. We have three open floor plans that will meet your needs. Choose from one and two bedroom apartments with ample amenities. Standard features include an all-electric kitchen, a patio or balcony, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. All apartment homes come cable and satellite ready. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring your furry friends. Tides on Mill has something to offer everyone. Our gated community is beautifully landscaped. You can swim some laps in the shimmering swimming pool or just hang out with friends in the barbecue picnic area. We offer high-speed internet access, a state-of-the-art fitness, and a billiards room for added fun. Contact us today for more information and come see why Tides on Mill is the best-kept secret in Tempe.