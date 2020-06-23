All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019

200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219

200 E Southern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

200 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Chesapeake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management presents a beautiful condo in Tempe, AZ.

Features:
2 Bedroom
2 Bathrooms
Approx. 1000 Sq. Feet
Covered parking spot
Appliances- Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher
1 small dog negotiable with pet deposit(s) No cats.
2 community swimming pools
Trash, Water, Sewer included tenant only pays electric

Fees:
Application fee: $35.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Deposit: Same as first month's rent
Rent: First month due at lease signing
Cleaning fee: $150 (non-refundable)
Bedbug/Admin. fee: $180 (non-refundable)
Pet Deposit: $250
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 have any available units?
200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 have?
Some of 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 currently offering any rent specials?
200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 is pet friendly.
Does 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 offer parking?
Yes, 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 does offer parking.
Does 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 have a pool?
Yes, 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 has a pool.
Does 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 have accessible units?
No, 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East Southern Avenue #219 - 219 has units with dishwashers.
