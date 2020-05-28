All apartments in Tempe
1960 E Fremont Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1960 E Fremont Dr

1960 East Fremont Drive · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1960 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1960 E Fremont Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1960 E Fremont Dr Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - MINUTES FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

FULLY REMODELED 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home with 2 car garage! Newer 20" tile throughout main living areas with newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious living and fully upgraded kitchen, offering gorgeous granite slab counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Brick wood burning fireplace in living room. Upgraded brushed nickel finishes and new ceiling fans throughout home. New custom bathroom vanities with granite counters, slate gray tile showers and custom tile flooring. Custom interior and exterior paint. Grass front yard, covered patio in back yard. RV Gate connected to alley. Minutes from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, light rail, bus and orbit stops.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,400
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2881932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 E Fremont Dr have any available units?
1960 E Fremont Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 E Fremont Dr have?
Some of 1960 E Fremont Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 E Fremont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1960 E Fremont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 E Fremont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 E Fremont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1960 E Fremont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1960 E Fremont Dr does offer parking.
Does 1960 E Fremont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 E Fremont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 E Fremont Dr have a pool?
No, 1960 E Fremont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1960 E Fremont Dr have accessible units?
No, 1960 E Fremont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 E Fremont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 E Fremont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
