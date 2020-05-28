Amenities

1960 E Fremont Dr Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - MINUTES FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!



FULLY REMODELED 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home with 2 car garage! Newer 20" tile throughout main living areas with newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious living and fully upgraded kitchen, offering gorgeous granite slab counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Brick wood burning fireplace in living room. Upgraded brushed nickel finishes and new ceiling fans throughout home. New custom bathroom vanities with granite counters, slate gray tile showers and custom tile flooring. Custom interior and exterior paint. Grass front yard, covered patio in back yard. RV Gate connected to alley. Minutes from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, light rail, bus and orbit stops.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,400

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



