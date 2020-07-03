All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue

1951 East Don Carlos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1951 East Don Carlos Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEW NEW NEW!!! This is a fully-updated remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom first-floor unit. You're offered inside laundry - with new washer and dryer, BRAND NEW KITCHEN - with new soft-closing cabinets/drawers, new counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances! We have installed new mirrored closet doors to all rooms, new ceiling fans, new blinds, new flooring, removal of popcorn ceilings, fresh paint, and a large enclosed patio to enjoy all to yourself! You'll be located just 1 block away from the light rail on Apache & McClintock with a beautiful park to enjoy right across the street! Our neighbors are friendly, and mostly keep to themselves. Don't wait! This gorgeous looking unit won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue have any available units?
1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue have?
Some of 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue offer parking?
No, 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

