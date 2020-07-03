1951 E DON CARLOS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

NEW NEW NEW!!! This is a fully-updated remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom first-floor unit. You're offered inside laundry - with new washer and dryer, BRAND NEW KITCHEN - with new soft-closing cabinets/drawers, new counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances! We have installed new mirrored closet doors to all rooms, new ceiling fans, new blinds, new flooring, removal of popcorn ceilings, fresh paint, and a large enclosed patio to enjoy all to yourself! You'll be located just 1 block away from the light rail on Apache & McClintock with a beautiful park to enjoy right across the street! Our neighbors are friendly, and mostly keep to themselves. Don't wait! This gorgeous looking unit won't last long!