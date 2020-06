Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a fantastic Home! - Great Neighborhood! This is a true 4 bedroom SPLIT plan. From the moment you walk in the front door you will love this home. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar. Travertine tile floor in all the right areas. Master Bedroom has french doors that open to the patio. Bathrooms have been updated, master bath has door to access the pool area. On top of it the you have a Large Garage with work bench and storage!