This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with an open floor plan great for entertaining. Upgraded flooring, kitchen with quartz counter tops and designer tile backsplash, high end self closing cabinets, and stainless steal appliances. New dual pane windows which are truly an energy saver, inside laundry with barn door entry. Huge backyard with storage and covered extended patio. Perfect home in an ideal Tempe location! Your clients will love this home!