Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1519 E LAGUNA Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

1519 E LAGUNA Drive

1519 East Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1519 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms home, situated on a corner lot. Both living room and family room have a fireplace and wood laminate floors. Kitchen has been recently upgraded. Features raised panel cabinet doors, SS appliances, glass cooktop, built in oven, tons of cabinets and tile floors. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan and laminate wood floors. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Backyard features a sparkling pool, large patio, fire pit and built in grill, perfect for entertaining family and friends, it is completely fenced in. 2 car garage and large driveway. Pool chemicals and yard service included. Dog friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 E LAGUNA Drive have any available units?
1519 E LAGUNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 E LAGUNA Drive have?
Some of 1519 E LAGUNA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 E LAGUNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1519 E LAGUNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 E LAGUNA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 E LAGUNA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1519 E LAGUNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1519 E LAGUNA Drive offers parking.
Does 1519 E LAGUNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 E LAGUNA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 E LAGUNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1519 E LAGUNA Drive has a pool.
Does 1519 E LAGUNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1519 E LAGUNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 E LAGUNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 E LAGUNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
