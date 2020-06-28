1519 E LAGUNA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms home, situated on a corner lot. Both living room and family room have a fireplace and wood laminate floors. Kitchen has been recently upgraded. Features raised panel cabinet doors, SS appliances, glass cooktop, built in oven, tons of cabinets and tile floors. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan and laminate wood floors. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Backyard features a sparkling pool, large patio, fire pit and built in grill, perfect for entertaining family and friends, it is completely fenced in. 2 car garage and large driveway. Pool chemicals and yard service included. Dog friendly! Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms home, situated on a corner lot. Both living room and family room have a fireplace and wood laminate floors. Kitchen has been recently upgraded. Features raised panel cabinet doors, SS appliances, glass cooktop, built in oven, tons of cabinets and tile floors. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan and laminate wood floors. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Backyard features a sparkling pool, large patio, fire pit and built in grill, perfect for entertaining family and friends, it is completely fenced in. 2 car garage and large driveway. Pool chemicals and yard service included. Dog friendly