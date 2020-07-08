All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1438 E WILLIAMS Street

1438 East Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1438 East Williams Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Hudson Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom house near ASU. Park with skate park down the street. Walk to the light rail. Lots of tile flooring. Separate living room and family room, Refrigerator, washer/dryer included, large patio and backyard irrigation paid by owner & yard with landscaping service included. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $20/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Carpet will be replaced in bedrooms 12/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 E WILLIAMS Street have any available units?
1438 E WILLIAMS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 E WILLIAMS Street have?
Some of 1438 E WILLIAMS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 E WILLIAMS Street currently offering any rent specials?
1438 E WILLIAMS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 E WILLIAMS Street pet-friendly?
No, 1438 E WILLIAMS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1438 E WILLIAMS Street offer parking?
No, 1438 E WILLIAMS Street does not offer parking.
Does 1438 E WILLIAMS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 E WILLIAMS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 E WILLIAMS Street have a pool?
No, 1438 E WILLIAMS Street does not have a pool.
Does 1438 E WILLIAMS Street have accessible units?
No, 1438 E WILLIAMS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 E WILLIAMS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 E WILLIAMS Street has units with dishwashers.

