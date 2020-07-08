1438 E WILLIAMS Street

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom house near ASU. Park with skate park down the street. Walk to the light rail. Lots of tile flooring. Separate living room and family room, Refrigerator, washer/dryer included, large patio and backyard irrigation paid by owner & yard with landscaping service included. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $20/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Carpet will be replaced in bedrooms 12/19.