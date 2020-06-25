123 W 10TH Street

Amenities

Unique & Beautiful remodeled 2-bedroom/2-bath patio home, located in the desirable Maple-Ash neighborhood close to down town Tempe, ASU, many restaurants and the coming soon grocery store Whole Foods. Just cross Mill at the 10th St. intersection and you are at ASU campus. The home is close to world class entertainment at Gammage Hall and Tempe Center for the Arts, to Tempe Town Lake.Open floor plan, updated kitchen, bathrooms and flooring.Where else down town Tempe can you get such an updated home with a large yard, patio & parking for 4 cars for $1695 p/month?!The private patio provides ample opportunity for urban gardening,relaxing and enjoying the serenity of this quaint neighborhood with tree-lined streets! A must see!