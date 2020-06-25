All apartments in Tempe
123 W 10TH Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:05 AM

123 W 10TH Street

123 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 West 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Maple Ash

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unique & Beautiful remodeled 2-bedroom/2-bath patio home, located in the desirable Maple-Ash neighborhood close to down town Tempe, ASU, many restaurants and the coming soon grocery store Whole Foods. Just cross Mill at the 10th St. intersection and you are at ASU campus. The home is close to world class entertainment at Gammage Hall and Tempe Center for the Arts, to Tempe Town Lake.Open floor plan, updated kitchen, bathrooms and flooring.Where else down town Tempe can you get such an updated home with a large yard, patio & parking for 4 cars for $1695 p/month?!The private patio provides ample opportunity for urban gardening,relaxing and enjoying the serenity of this quaint neighborhood with tree-lined streets! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W 10TH Street have any available units?
123 W 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 W 10TH Street have?
Some of 123 W 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 W 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 W 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 123 W 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 W 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 123 W 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 W 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 123 W 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 W 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 123 W 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 W 10TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
