4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with pool!! 3 car garage! Large living room and Family room! Kitchen has Island! Master bedroom has walk in closet! Full Master bath with separate shower tub and double sinks!Vaulted Ceilings! All appliances and pool service included on this one! Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have any available units?
15831 W CALAVAR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have?
Some of 15831 W CALAVAR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15831 W CALAVAR Road currently offering any rent specials?
15831 W CALAVAR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.