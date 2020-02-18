All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:32 PM

15831 W CALAVAR Road

15831 West Calavar Road · No Longer Available
Location

15831 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ 85379

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with pool!! 3 car garage! Large living room and Family room! Kitchen has Island! Master bedroom has walk in closet! Full Master bath with separate shower tub and double sinks!Vaulted Ceilings! All appliances and pool service included on this one! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have any available units?
15831 W CALAVAR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have?
Some of 15831 W CALAVAR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15831 W CALAVAR Road currently offering any rent specials?
15831 W CALAVAR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15831 W CALAVAR Road pet-friendly?
No, 15831 W CALAVAR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road offer parking?
Yes, 15831 W CALAVAR Road offers parking.
Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15831 W CALAVAR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have a pool?
Yes, 15831 W CALAVAR Road has a pool.
Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have accessible units?
No, 15831 W CALAVAR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15831 W CALAVAR Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15831 W CALAVAR Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15831 W CALAVAR Road does not have units with air conditioning.
