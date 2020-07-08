15331 N 161st Dr

Amenities
Three Bedroom/Two Bath Single Family Home Available in Surprise!
This spacious home offers new paint and tile flooring, kitchen includes white appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace, and an attached garage.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: pc2o81lfoduil6uh
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5746906)