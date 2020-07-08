All apartments in Surprise
15331 N 161st Dr

15331 North 161st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15331 North 161st Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom/Two Bath Single Family Home Available in Surprise!

This spacious home offers new paint and tile flooring, kitchen includes white appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace, and an attached garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: pc2o81lfoduil6uh

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15331 N 161st Dr have any available units?
15331 N 161st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15331 N 161st Dr have?
Some of 15331 N 161st Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15331 N 161st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15331 N 161st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15331 N 161st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15331 N 161st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15331 N 161st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15331 N 161st Dr offers parking.
Does 15331 N 161st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15331 N 161st Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15331 N 161st Dr have a pool?
No, 15331 N 161st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15331 N 161st Dr have accessible units?
No, 15331 N 161st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15331 N 161st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15331 N 161st Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15331 N 161st Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15331 N 161st Dr has units with air conditioning.

