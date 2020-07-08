15331 N 161st Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom/Two Bath Single Family Home Available in Surprise!



This spacious home offers new paint and tile flooring, kitchen includes white appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace, and an attached garage.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

