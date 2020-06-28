All apartments in Surprise
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

14612 W BISON Path

14612 West Bison Path · No Longer Available
Location

14612 West Bison Path, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful La Paz model for lease! Exquisite 2 bed + den, formal living/dining, enclosed Arizona room. Fabulous gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. The home is semi furnished. Includes solar! Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14612 W BISON Path have any available units?
14612 W BISON Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14612 W BISON Path have?
Some of 14612 W BISON Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14612 W BISON Path currently offering any rent specials?
14612 W BISON Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 W BISON Path pet-friendly?
No, 14612 W BISON Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14612 W BISON Path offer parking?
Yes, 14612 W BISON Path offers parking.
Does 14612 W BISON Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14612 W BISON Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 W BISON Path have a pool?
No, 14612 W BISON Path does not have a pool.
Does 14612 W BISON Path have accessible units?
No, 14612 W BISON Path does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 W BISON Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14612 W BISON Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 14612 W BISON Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 14612 W BISON Path does not have units with air conditioning.
