Beautiful La Paz model for lease! Exquisite 2 bed + den, formal living/dining, enclosed Arizona room. Fabulous gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. The home is semi furnished. Includes solar! Call for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14612 W BISON Path have any available units?
14612 W BISON Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14612 W BISON Path have?
Some of 14612 W BISON Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14612 W BISON Path currently offering any rent specials?
14612 W BISON Path is not currently offering any rent specials.