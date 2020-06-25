All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
13842 W BOLA Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

13842 W BOLA Drive

13842 West Bola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13842 West Bola Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Darling 3 bed, 2 bath home. Nice use of space and vaulted ceilings. All appliances included. Separate living room and family room, ceiling fans, covered patio, large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13842 W BOLA Drive have any available units?
13842 W BOLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13842 W BOLA Drive have?
Some of 13842 W BOLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13842 W BOLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13842 W BOLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13842 W BOLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13842 W BOLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13842 W BOLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13842 W BOLA Drive offers parking.
Does 13842 W BOLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13842 W BOLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13842 W BOLA Drive have a pool?
No, 13842 W BOLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13842 W BOLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 13842 W BOLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13842 W BOLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13842 W BOLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13842 W BOLA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13842 W BOLA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
