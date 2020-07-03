All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 13720 North 98th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
13720 North 98th Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 6:15 PM

13720 North 98th Avenue

13720 North 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13720 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
This extremely clean home is light and bright, in great condition and comes with all appliances - you just need to move, it's ready to go. Unit has new carpet throughout and 2 spacious bedrooms, and a large living room. Covered parking and cozy front porch to enjoy the Arizona weather, also a community center with a heated pool. This unit is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and medical facilities.
Age-restricted community 55+.
Total monthly rent payment is $865, includes monthly administration fee. Refundable Security deposit is $850, $200 Administration Fee due on lease start date. Refundable Pet deposit of $350, if applicable, and $20 monthly pet fee.

Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $60 for the first adult applicant, $30 for each additional adult applicant.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:
* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealth.com
* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 for 1st applicant. Additional applicants fee is $30. Application fee can be paid online.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form (attached)
* Rental history form (attached)
CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $865, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13720 North 98th Avenue have any available units?
13720 North 98th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 13720 North 98th Avenue have?
Some of 13720 North 98th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13720 North 98th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13720 North 98th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13720 North 98th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13720 North 98th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13720 North 98th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13720 North 98th Avenue offers parking.
Does 13720 North 98th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13720 North 98th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13720 North 98th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13720 North 98th Avenue has a pool.
Does 13720 North 98th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13720 North 98th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13720 North 98th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13720 North 98th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13720 North 98th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13720 North 98th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College