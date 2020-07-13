/
apartments with pool
108 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle
9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
19822 N 100TH Drive
19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2142 sqft
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1308 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT, FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW HUGE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, NEW APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. NEW WINDOWS MAKE IT TIGHT AND ENERGY EFFICIENT.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard
10330 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
GREAT WAY TO TRY OUT THE LIFESTYLE! Freshly painted interior & new installed ceiling fans with remotes.All new stainless appliances (stove & oven never used). New carpeting on the double sized balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
11811 N Sun Valley Drive
11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional
Results within 1 mile of Sun City
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified
Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Ventana Lakes
10400 W BURNETT Road
10400 West Burnett Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1001 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Home in Ventana Lakes! All linens and kitchenware included. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and master includes Brand New Mattress.HOA takes care of all front/back yard maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14815 N 90TH Avenue N
14815 North 90th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
A Great place to spend the winter months on the back patio over looking the lake. You can fish from the dock (catch & release) or just enjoy watching nature.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
19610 N. 97th Lane
19610 North 97th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1291 sqft
WESTBROOK VILLAGE - Sophisticated 55+ Adult Living - Newly remodeled townhome in the beautiful community of Westbrook Village, directly across the street from the community pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9023 W Lisbon Lane
9023 West Lisbon Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2176 sqft
Available 6/1/2020. Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. 3 bedroom+office on large LAKEFRONT lot steps away from the community pool/spa! This home includes lots of comfortable seating, formal dining for 6, eat-in kitchen for 4+ breakfast bar.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dove Valley Ranch
20487 N 94TH Avenue
20487 North 94th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1622 sqft
Home has recently been completely remodeled. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath Peoria home in Dove Valley Ranch. Quartz counter tops, 2 Smart TV's, one in great room and one in the master bedroom.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Arizona Brisas
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19219 N. Joy Lane
19219 North Joy Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1889 sqft
Available soon - 4 bedrooms 2 baths with a large lot on cul de sac offers plenty of space for your family. Includes community Pool for you to enjoy those hot summer days.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
19 Units Available
Fletcher Heights
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,137
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
18 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,174
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
