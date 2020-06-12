/
133 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ
Sun City
10249 W Burns Drive
10249 West Burns Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1886 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has everything you need to enjoy your stay here in Arizona. Family room, living room, eat-in kitchen and large dinning room to entertain your guests.
Sun City
13611 N TAN TARA Point
13611 North Tan Tara Point, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1941 sqft
Now renting this fully furnished home on Viewpoint Lake. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening overlooking the water or dinner at sunset.
Sun City
10421 W Salem Drive
10421 West Salem Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
No Application Fees! You must be 55+ years of age to live in this community. Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Sun City home. This home is currently fully furnished but can also be rented unfurnished.
Sun City
11002 W GRANADA Drive
11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses.
Sun City
17406 N COTTONWOOD Drive
17406 North Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
918 sqft
This wonderful 55 and older residence is nestled in a quiet neighborhood just off of Bell in Sun City.
Sun City
19822 N 100TH Drive
19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2142 sqft
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room.
Sun City
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.
Sun City
10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive
10320 West Desert Rock Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
Great seasonal rental in beautiful Sun City. Totally furnished. All you need are your clothes and groceries. Nicely furnished. Huge screen porch. Living room/dining room combination, family room, 2-bedrooms, and 2-baths. One non-shedding dog is okay.
Sun City
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.
Sun City
10315 W SAHARA Drive W
10315 West Sahara Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
RECREATIONAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, CULDESAC, 3 BED 2 BATH, REMODELED HOME WITH OUTDOOR LIVING TO THE MAX.
Sun City
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.
Sun City
9815 W REDWOOD Drive
9815 West Redwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
This well maintained home 3 bed 2 bath homes comes furnished at $1,800.00 month or unfurnished at $1,700.00 mo. Private Patio For Entertaining, Home Has Has Recent Updates. Come Stay Here While Your Looking For Your Forever Home.
Sun City
12415 N 103RD Avenue
12415 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished vacation rental offered within the lovely Sun City retirement complex of Sun Valley Lodge. (At least one occupant must be 55+ years.
Sun City
13221 N 100TH Avenue
13221 North 100th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1318 sqft
Come stay while you look for your forever home! Nice, clean, comfy retreat from your busy days of activity in Sun City! Fully furnished, seasonal rental for your home away from home. Conveniently located in a pleasant neighborhood.
Sun City
9411 W CEDAR HILLS Circle N
9411 W Cedar Hill Cir, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1158 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 BR, 2 BATH in 55+ community. Spacious & comfortable, this home includes everything you need. Perfect place to relax after enjoying all sunny Arizona has to offer.
Sun City
11026 N Balboa Drive
11026 North Balboa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1757 sqft
*REMODELED GOLF COURSE HOME** This home has been beautifully updated and offers golf course views! Modern home fully furnished with lavish cozy beds, 55'' TV in master and 65'' in living room with Roku. Everything you need is right here.
Sun City
10806 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10806 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1119 sqft
MOVE IN READY REMODELED HOME. NEW ROOF. NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP, FAUCET, AND DISHWASHER. NEW VANITY AND TOILET. 2 BED/2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SHASTA MODEL. DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK.
Sun City
10840 W Crosby Drive
10840 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1473 sqft
This is the cutest house on the south golf course!! Perfect snowbirds' nest that is ready for active living in Sun City. Fully furnished and ready to go. Tastefully decorated to please even the pickiest buyer.
Sun City
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle
10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City
Dove Valley Ranch
20487 N 94TH Avenue
20487 North 94th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1622 sqft
Home has recently been completely remodeled. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath Peoria home in Dove Valley Ranch. Quartz counter tops, 2 Smart TV's, one in great room and one in the master bedroom.
Westbrook Village
8731 W MCRAE Way
8731 West Mcrae Way, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1574 sqft
Fully furnished seasonal rental in Westbrook Village - , 2 rec centers, 2 golf courses, close to restaurants and shopping. .
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
Westbrook Village
9122 W TARO Lane
9122 West Taro Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1273 sqft
Fully Furnished. Great Open and Light Floor Plan with split master bedroom.Attractive neutral decor and a fully equipped kitchen.Westbrook Village has two golf courses and two rec centers.
