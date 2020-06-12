/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
982 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10213 W Sun City Blvd
10213 West Sun City Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Great home in 55+ community back up to golf course. - Great home 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in 55+ community backs up to golf course. This home is currently undergoing partial renovation. (RLNE5806263)
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W Sequoia Dr
10814 West Sequoia Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1568 sqft
2 Bed 55 and older Del Webb Community Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: SUN CITY MOST DESIRABLE FRANKLIN MODEL. ONE OF THE FEW PROPERTIES FEATURING A CENTER HALL.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10249 W Burns Drive
10249 West Burns Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1886 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has everything you need to enjoy your stay here in Arizona. Family room, living room, eat-in kitchen and large dinning room to entertain your guests.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12018 N RIO VISTA Drive
12018 North Rio Vista Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Very Spacious home with LARGE LIVING ROOM with newer carpet. FORMAL DINING area - LARGE open KITCHEN with FAMILY ROOM & many BUILT-INS.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10339 W Desert Forest Circle
10339 West Desert Forest Circle, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1683 sqft
Take a look at this 2 bed 2 bath home located in Sun City! This is an upgraded popular D35 model on a large corner lot with a north/south exposure. Extended front patio as well as a large rear covered patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10536 W SNEAD Drive
10536 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11625 N COGGINS Drive
11625 North Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1714 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful upgraded seasonal rental, on the course, in the heart of Sun City! Spacious, all tile, 2br/2ba has a huge front living room, quaint family room adjoining the large upgraded gourmet kitchen, and formal dining area too!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11811 N Sun Valley Drive
11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive
9613 West Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive
17411 North Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1160 sqft
Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13622 N 98TH Avenue
13622 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1180 sqft
Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13611 N TAN TARA Point
13611 North Tan Tara Point, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1941 sqft
Now renting this fully furnished home on Viewpoint Lake. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening overlooking the water or dinner at sunset.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10421 W Salem Drive
10421 West Salem Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
No Application Fees! You must be 55+ years of age to live in this community. Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Sun City home. This home is currently fully furnished but can also be rented unfurnished.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10438 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
10438 West Mountain View Road, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Lovely seasonal rental with 2 large bedrooms, formal dining area and Arizona room. Home has all linens, kitchen is fully stocked, cable and wi-fi available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10001 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard W
10001 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1318 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17406 N COTTONWOOD Drive
17406 North Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
918 sqft
This wonderful 55 and older residence is nestled in a quiet neighborhood just off of Bell in Sun City.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9807 W Mockingbird Drive
9807 West Mockingbird Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
GREAT SEASONAL RENTAL, SLEEPS UP TO 6 PEOPLE & HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath has over 2100 sq ft of living space with an additional room to entertain or optional guest room w/ pull
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10016 W TARRYTOWN Avenue
10016 West Tarrytown Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Home In Sun City. Adult Community. Tons of Amenities. Great Location. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Large Yard. No Section 8*AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19822 N 100TH Drive
19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2142 sqft
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10426 W CAMDEN Avenue
10426 West Camden Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Pride of ownership boasts in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow home.
