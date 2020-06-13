249 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ
Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!
Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent. See more
Finding an apartment in Sun City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.