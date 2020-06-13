Apartment List
/
AZ
/
sun city
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

249 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sun City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sun City
11 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W Sequoia Dr
10814 West Sequoia Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1568 sqft
2 Bed 55 and older Del Webb Community Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: SUN CITY MOST DESIRABLE FRANKLIN MODEL. ONE OF THE FEW PROPERTIES FEATURING A CENTER HALL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10841 W Pineaire Drive
10841 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10213 W Sun City Blvd
10213 West Sun City Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Great home in 55+ community back up to golf course. - Great home 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in 55+ community backs up to golf course. This home is currently undergoing partial renovation. (RLNE5806263)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11002 W GRANADA Drive
11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive
10320 West Desert Rock Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
Great seasonal rental in beautiful Sun City. Totally furnished. All you need are your clothes and groceries. Nicely furnished. Huge screen porch. Living room/dining room combination, family room, 2-bedrooms, and 2-baths. One non-shedding dog is okay.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10315 W SAHARA Drive W
10315 West Sahara Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
RECREATIONAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, CULDESAC, 3 BED 2 BATH, REMODELED HOME WITH OUTDOOR LIVING TO THE MAX.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1308 sqft
VACATION RENTAL, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BATHS, WALKIN SHOWER IN MASTER WITH BENCH. KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN OTHER BEDROOMS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle
10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
11375 N 112TH Drive
11375 North 112th Drive, Youngtown, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1176 sqft
Great location in Youngtown. Near Loop 101, Grand, and the Cardinal Stadium. In the Peoria School district attending Country Meadows elementary and Kellis High School. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8939 West Saint John Road
8939 West Saint John Road, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1713 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
9169 W Athens St
9169 West Athens Street, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1681 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THE WEEK OF MAY 25th....This amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with den/office home has a Pool, RV Gate & No HOA! Location, Location, Location!! A stone's throw from the 101, and just north of Bell.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Pioneer
14 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
City Guide for Sun City, AZ

Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!

Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sun City, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sun City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 BedroomsSun City 2 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City 3 BedroomsSun City 3 BedroomsSun City Accessible ApartmentsSun City Apartments under $900Sun City Apartments with Balcony
Sun City Apartments with BalconySun City Apartments with GarageSun City Apartments with GarageSun City Apartments with GymSun City Apartments with GymSun City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Apartments with ParkingSun City Apartments with ParkingSun City Apartments with PoolSun City Apartments with Pool
Sun City Apartments with Washer-DryerSun City Apartments with Washer-DryerSun City Cheap PlacesSun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSun City Furnished ApartmentsSun City Furnished ApartmentsSun City Luxury PlacesSun City Pet Friendly PlacesSun City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College