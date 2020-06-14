135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ

/
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10620 W Coggins Dr
10620 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
879 sqft
Newly Renovated in 55+ Community! - Property Id: 294832 Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in desirable Sun City. New laminate flooring, New dishwasher, new kitchen faucet, new granite counters, freshly painted, Kitchen has large pantry closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard
10330 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
716 sqft
Luxury Resort living in Sun City at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
792 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Arrowhead Ranch
6 Units Available
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,129
818 sqft
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,201
891 sqft
Modern apartments feature convenient in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and dogs. Located right next to the popular Skunk Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Arrowhead Ranch
14 Units Available
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,202
755 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$735
440 sqft
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
795 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,248
668 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
865 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Fletcher Heights
21 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
62 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
Arrowhead Ranch
4 Units Available
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
