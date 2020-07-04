/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 4 2020
105 Luxury Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
19017 N PALO VERDE Drive
19017 North Palo Verde Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Yes, this home is available! Beautiful executive home in the heart of northern Sun City! This is not one of those seasonal rentals just thrown together with garage sale furnishings.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive
17411 North Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1160 sqft
Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
12415 N 103RD Avenue
12415 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished vacation rental offered within the lovely Sun City retirement complex of Sun Valley Lodge. (At least one occupant must be 55+ years.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10315 W SAHARA Drive W
10315 West Sahara Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
RECREATIONAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, CULDESAC, 3 BED 2 BATH, REMODELED HOME WITH OUTDOOR LIVING TO THE MAX.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10249 W Burns Drive
10249 West Burns Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1886 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has everything you need to enjoy your stay here in Arizona. Family room, living room, eat-in kitchen and large dinning room to entertain your guests.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive
9613 West Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
9807 W Mockingbird Drive
9807 West Mockingbird Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
GREAT SEASONAL RENTAL, SLEEPS UP TO 6 PEOPLE & HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath has over 2100 sq ft of living space with an additional room to entertain or optional guest room w/ pull
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
19822 N 100TH Drive
19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2142 sqft
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard
10330 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
GREAT WAY TO TRY OUT THE LIFESTYLE! Freshly painted interior & new installed ceiling fans with remotes.All new stainless appliances (stove & oven never used). New carpeting on the double sized balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10840 W Crosby Drive
10840 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1473 sqft
This is the cutest house on the south golf course!! Perfect snowbirds' nest that is ready for active living in Sun City. Fully furnished and ready to go. Tastefully decorated to please even the pickiest buyer.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
13611 N TAN TARA Point
13611 North Tan Tara Point, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1941 sqft
Now renting this fully furnished home on Viewpoint Lake. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening overlooking the water or dinner at sunset.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10438 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
10438 West Mountain View Road, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Lovely seasonal rental with 2 large bedrooms, formal dining area and Arizona room. Home has all linens, kitchen is fully stocked, cable and wi-fi available.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
9515 W LINDGREN Avenue
9515 West Lindgren Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1364 sqft
UPDATED AND REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH 1.75 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CABINETS APPLIANCES. THE HOUSE SITS ON A LARGE LOT WITH A NICE COVERED PATIO IN THE BACK YARD. THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM IN YOUR 2 CAR GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
11625 N COGGINS Drive
11625 North Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1714 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful upgraded seasonal rental, on the course, in the heart of Sun City! Spacious, all tile, 2br/2ba has a huge front living room, quaint family room adjoining the large upgraded gourmet kitchen, and formal dining area too!
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
11811 N Sun Valley Drive
11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
18601 N WELK Drive
18601 North Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful executive home on the 2nd tee, Willow Creek Golf course for lease in very desirable Sun City location! Just a short distance to the loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex and the Arrowhead Town Center Mall! Inside, enjoy a large 3 bedroom home
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive
10320 West Desert Rock Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
Great seasonal rental in beautiful Sun City. Totally furnished. All you need are your clothes and groceries. Nicely furnished. Huge screen porch. Living room/dining room combination, family room, 2-bedrooms, and 2-baths. One non-shedding dog is okay.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10806 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10806 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1119 sqft
MOVE IN READY REMODELED HOME. NEW ROOF. NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP, FAUCET, AND DISHWASHER. NEW VANITY AND TOILET. 2 BED/2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SHASTA MODEL. DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
11026 N Balboa Drive
11026 North Balboa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1757 sqft
*REMODELED GOLF COURSE HOME** This home has been beautifully updated and offers golf course views! Modern home fully furnished with lavish cozy beds, 55'' TV in master and 65'' in living room with Roku. Everything you need is right here.
