2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:07 AM
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
982 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12018 N RIO VISTA Drive
12018 North Rio Vista Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Very Spacious home with LARGE LIVING ROOM with newer carpet. FORMAL DINING area - LARGE open KITCHEN with FAMILY ROOM & many BUILT-INS.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10339 W Desert Forest Circle
10339 West Desert Forest Circle, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1683 sqft
Take a look at this 2 bed 2 bath home located in Sun City! This is an upgraded popular D35 model on a large corner lot with a north/south exposure. Extended front patio as well as a large rear covered patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10536 W SNEAD Drive
10536 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11625 N COGGINS Drive
11625 North Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1714 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful upgraded seasonal rental, on the course, in the heart of Sun City! Spacious, all tile, 2br/2ba has a huge front living room, quaint family room adjoining the large upgraded gourmet kitchen, and formal dining area too!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11811 N Sun Valley Drive
11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive
9613 West Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive
17411 North Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1160 sqft
Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13622 N 98TH Avenue
13622 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1180 sqft
Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10438 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
10438 West Mountain View Road, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Lovely seasonal rental with 2 large bedrooms, formal dining area and Arizona room. Home has all linens, kitchen is fully stocked, cable and wi-fi available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10001 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard W
10001 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1318 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9807 W Mockingbird Drive
9807 West Mockingbird Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
GREAT SEASONAL RENTAL, SLEEPS UP TO 6 PEOPLE & HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath has over 2100 sq ft of living space with an additional room to entertain or optional guest room w/ pull
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19822 N 100TH Drive
19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2142 sqft
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10426 W CAMDEN Avenue
10426 West Camden Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Pride of ownership boasts in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive
10320 West Desert Rock Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
Great seasonal rental in beautiful Sun City. Totally furnished. All you need are your clothes and groceries. Nicely furnished. Huge screen porch. Living room/dining room combination, family room, 2-bedrooms, and 2-baths. One non-shedding dog is okay.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12415 N 103RD Avenue
12415 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished vacation rental offered within the lovely Sun City retirement complex of Sun Valley Lodge. (At least one occupant must be 55+ years.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9515 W LINDGREN Avenue
9515 West Lindgren Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1364 sqft
UPDATED AND REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH 1.75 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CABINETS APPLIANCES. THE HOUSE SITS ON A LARGE LOT WITH A NICE COVERED PATIO IN THE BACK YARD. THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM IN YOUR 2 CAR GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11026 N Balboa Drive
11026 North Balboa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1757 sqft
*REMODELED GOLF COURSE HOME** This home has been beautifully updated and offers golf course views! Modern home fully furnished with lavish cozy beds, 55'' TV in master and 65'' in living room with Roku. Everything you need is right here.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9411 W CEDAR HILLS Circle N
9411 W Cedar Hill Cir, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1158 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 BR, 2 BATH in 55+ community. Spacious & comfortable, this home includes everything you need. Perfect place to relax after enjoying all sunny Arizona has to offer.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13221 N 100TH Avenue
13221 North 100th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1318 sqft
Come stay while you look for your forever home! Nice, clean, comfy retreat from your busy days of activity in Sun City! Fully furnished, seasonal rental for your home away from home. Conveniently located in a pleasant neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10806 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10806 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1119 sqft
MOVE IN READY REMODELED HOME. NEW ROOF. NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP, FAUCET, AND DISHWASHER. NEW VANITY AND TOILET. 2 BED/2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SHASTA MODEL. DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK.
