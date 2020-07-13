/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:42 AM
244 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10315 W SAHARA Drive W
10315 West Sahara Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
RECREATIONAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, CULDESAC, 3 BED 2 BATH, REMODELED HOME WITH OUTDOOR LIVING TO THE MAX.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1308 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT, FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW HUGE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, NEW APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. NEW WINDOWS MAKE IT TIGHT AND ENERGY EFFICIENT.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
11002 W GRANADA Drive
11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive
10320 West Desert Rock Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
Great seasonal rental in beautiful Sun City. Totally furnished. All you need are your clothes and groceries. Nicely furnished. Huge screen porch. Living room/dining room combination, family room, 2-bedrooms, and 2-baths. One non-shedding dog is okay.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10421 W. Salem Drive
10421 West Salem Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1149 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Peoria Avenue & 107th Avenue Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Sq.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
14038 N Lakeforest Dr
14038 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1745 sqft
Move in ready. Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Adult Community. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Bonus Room with cozy brick fireplace. Sitting area out front and covered patio out back with fenced yard. Rec fees extra.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified
Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
18882 N 88th Dr
18882 North 88th Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2047 sqft
Long term vacation Rental 3 bedroom 2 bath on golf course - Beautiful vacation rental, fully furnished home in luxury Neighborhood Spacious 3bed/2bath + den. This Home is on golf course overlooking 8th Fairway of the Vistas golf course.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Arizona Brisas
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19219 N. Joy Lane
19219 North Joy Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1889 sqft
Available soon - 4 bedrooms 2 baths with a large lot on cul de sac offers plenty of space for your family. Includes community Pool for you to enjoy those hot summer days.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
48 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
110 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1002 sqft
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Under New Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities.
