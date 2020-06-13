Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sun City
10 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10339 W Desert Forest Circle
10339 West Desert Forest Circle, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1683 sqft
Take a look at this 2 bed 2 bath home located in Sun City! This is an upgraded popular D35 model on a large corner lot with a north/south exposure. Extended front patio as well as a large rear covered patio.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19017 N PALO VERDE Drive
19017 North Palo Verde Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Yes, this home is available! Beautiful executive home in the heart of northern Sun City! This is not one of those seasonal rentals just thrown together with garage sale furnishings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive
17411 North Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1160 sqft
Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11625 N COGGINS Drive
11625 North Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1714 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful upgraded seasonal rental, on the course, in the heart of Sun City! Spacious, all tile, 2br/2ba has a huge front living room, quaint family room adjoining the large upgraded gourmet kitchen, and formal dining area too!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11811 N Sun Valley Drive
11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive
9613 West Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
18601 N WELK Drive
18601 North Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful executive home on the 2nd tee, Willow Creek Golf course for lease in very desirable Sun City location! Just a short distance to the loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex and the Arrowhead Town Center Mall! Inside, enjoy a large 3 bedroom home

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13622 N 98TH Avenue
13622 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1180 sqft
Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10536 W SNEAD Drive
10536 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10421 W Salem Drive
10421 West Salem Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
No Application Fees! You must be 55+ years of age to live in this community. Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Sun City home. This home is currently fully furnished but can also be rented unfurnished.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10438 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
10438 West Mountain View Road, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Lovely seasonal rental with 2 large bedrooms, formal dining area and Arizona room. Home has all linens, kitchen is fully stocked, cable and wi-fi available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10001 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard W
10001 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1318 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11002 W GRANADA Drive
11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9807 W Mockingbird Drive
9807 West Mockingbird Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
GREAT SEASONAL RENTAL, SLEEPS UP TO 6 PEOPLE & HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath has over 2100 sq ft of living space with an additional room to entertain or optional guest room w/ pull

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle
9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
14038 N LAKEFOREST Drive
14038 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1745 sqft
Move in ready. Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Adult Community. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Bonus Room with cozy brick fireplace. Sitting area out front and covered patio out back with fenced yard. Rec fees extra.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10016 W TARRYTOWN Avenue
10016 West Tarrytown Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Home In Sun City. Adult Community. Tons of Amenities. Great Location. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Large Yard. No Section 8*AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19822 N 100TH Drive
19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2142 sqft
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.
City Guide for Sun City, AZ

Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!

Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sun City, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sun City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

